Help Furry Friends Find A Forever Home

The Raleigh County Humane Society is looking for loving homes and families to adopt pets that are at their shelter. “The only ones that can be adopted have to be spayed or neutered and have to be up to date on vaccines,” said India Hosch, Vice President of Humane Society of Raleigh County.

If you are looking for a pet, now is a great time to adopt. The Raleigh County Humane Society teamed up with Subaru Loves Pets and will be waiving the adoption fee for the first 25 cats or dogs adopted on October 20 and 21.

“ASPCA is the agency which the event is going through and we’re very honored and thrilled to be able to provide this for our community,” said Hosch. The adoption event will be held next weekend from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Humane Society. There will be door prizes, pet supply give-a-ways and treats for children to enjoy supplied by Subaru.

“We will be supplying a new parent kit if you are fortunate to take one of these animals home. It has some nice giveaways, including some treats, chew toys and all kinds of stuff owners need to get started with a pet when you take them home,” said Alex Williams, a representative from Hometown Subaru.

The humane society and Subaru are looking forward to this event to help their furry friends find a permanent home.

