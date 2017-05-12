Heavy rains cause mudslides along southern West Virginia highways

WHITESVILLE, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — Heavy rain south of Interstate 64 Friday caused a number of mudslides along roadways.

Crews with the state Division of Highways spent most of the morning and early afternoon trying to clear the rock and debris from Clear Fork Road near state Route 3 in Raleigh County. A mudslide in Kanawha County slowed traffic on Lens Creek Road.

Fayette County authorities reported a mudslide closing the westbound lane of U.S. Route 60 near Smithers in Fayette County. The highway was closed in the Harewood area Friday afternoon.

The rain is expected to continue through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

