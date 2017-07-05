Heavy Rainfall Does Not Impact Greenbrier Fans

Golfers teed off against Mother Nature on Wednesday on the old white TPC. Despite the heavy rainfall, many fans seemed to still enjoy watching the pro-am take place at the Greenbrier. Lewisburg resident, Ryan Nuckoles who is a big golf fan, told us, “It’s not a big deal, they golf in the rain, so I can watch in the rain it’s not a big deal.” Seth Brown of Lewisburg, who is also a fan added, “I usually come every year, I like coming here because it’s really only the professional sporting event in the area. I think that’s pretty cool no matter what sport it is.” “I expect to see some good golf today, even though the rain and the conditions there’s some pretty good players here and I think they’ll play through it and I think will see some pretty low scores too”, said another fan William Fenton of Fayetteville.

The classic featured pro golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Lee Trevino and many other big names. “I like to follow Bubba Watson, I mean he has a house at the Greenbrier so I think that’s pretty cool”, said Seth Brown. While Nuckoles added, “I think it’s pretty cool that they got more of the celebrities than they normally do this year, it’s pretty neat. Like JR smith, it’s a really neat experience.”

Wednesday’s “Learn With Lee” clinics were cancelled due to weather, but staff is hopeful those clinics will resume Thursday on the Greenbrier course.

