Heavy rain could produce flash flooding in southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WV METRONEWS) — Everybody living south of Sutton has one eye on a stream if they live near one today. The National Weather Service says southern West Virginia has the potential for flooding rains for Friday afternoon through Saturday.

“We have a frontal boundary hanging out pretty much across central portions of the state. A low pressure system is going to move east into the area along that,” said Meteorologist Simone Lewis with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “This is going to generate showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be heavy at times.”

The worst of the system is expected to pass thorugh Friday afternoon and into Friday evening. The pop up showers have the potential to drive streams and creeks out of their banks since the water has nowhere else to go.

