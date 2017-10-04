Healthy Woman – Anniversary Event “Treasure Your Chest”

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD– Bluefield Regional Medical Center will be hosting our annual Healthy Woman Anniversary Event at the Mercer Mall on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Many vendors and businesses from the area will participate in this event by providing booth exhibits, such as: health screenings, health and beauty products, fitness and nutrition products, and much more! Activities and registration will begin at 5:00 p.m. just outside the Belk entrance. K&W Cafeteria will be offering dinner specials from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. for everyone attending the Healthy Woman event. As a major partner for this event, Belk will be offering special discounts along with door prize drawings at each beauty counter, as well as a Fall Fashion Show. Learn more about breast cancer awareness from Dr. Jade Charoentong, our guest speaker. Also, Tina Perdue with Elite Medical Spa will be providing a presentation.

This entire event is FREE and all attendees. Additional door prize drawings will be held throughout the event. To pre-register, simply go to BluefieldRegional.net or contact Sherri Cox at (304) 327-1651.

“The Healthy Woman program is designed to support a healthy mind, body, and spirit for women – and the families they care for. I am excited to be able to coordinate events like this for women in our area. I would like to welcome any woman interested in gaining knowledge on living a healthy lifestyle to come and join us for this event,” says Sherri Cox, Healthy Woman Coordinator.

Healthy Woman membership is free and open to all women over the age of 19.

For more information about the Healthy Woman program or this event, contact Sherri Cox at (304) 327-1651 or visit our website www.bluefieldregional.net

Related

Comments

comments