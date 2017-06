Who: Women’s Huddle of the Bluefields

What: Health Care Town Hall

Where: Bluefield Parks and Recreation Center

1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield, WV 24701

When: June 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

Why: Local health care advocates are sponsoring a town hall forum to discuss the effects on West Virginians’ healthcare security, particularly how the proposed Affordable Care Act (ACA) repeal will impact the state and the consequences of its proposed replacement, the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

