WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns
National NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Resigns

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 29, 2017, 16:51 pm

1
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

President Donald Trump’s health secretary has resigned after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.

Tom Price’s partial repayment and public regrets couldn’t save his job.

The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president’s Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. Price served less than 8 months.

Trump had said he was “not happy” with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer’s dime for official travel when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.

The flap over Price has overshadowed Trump’s agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members’ travel. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives