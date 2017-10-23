Hawk Knob a Top 10 Team in 2018 Farm Bureau Rural Entrepreneurship Challenge

Advertisement



WASHINGTON, D.C., October 23, 2017: Hawk Knob Hard Cider and Mead of Lewisburg, WV, led by Josh Bennett and Will Lewis, has been named a finalist in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2018 Farm Bureau Rural Entrepreneurship Challenge.

“We’re pleased that Hawk Knob has been recognized as one of the top 10 teams in the Farm Bureau Challenge,” said West Virginia Farm Bureau President Charles Wilfong.

Hawk Knob is West Virginia’s first cidery, specializing in traditional hard ciders made without sugars or sulfites. Now in their fourth season, Hawk Knob, located on Blue Sulfur Pike just outside of Lewisburg, uses locally sourced heritage variety apples to create their unique beverages.

Sponsors of the 2018 Rural Entrepreneurship Challenge include Farm Credit, John Deere and Farm Bureau Bank.

As a finalist among 471 applicants in the competition, Hawk Knob was awarded $15,000 and will advance to the next phase of the challenge, competing in a live competition against the three other finalist teams at AFBF’s 99th Annual Convention in Nashville on Jan. 7, 2018 to win:

· Farm Bureau Entrepreneur of the Year award and an additional $15,000 for a total of $30,000 in prize money (chosen by judges)

· People’s Choice award and an additional $10,000 for a total of $25,000 in prize money (chosen by public vote)

The Entrepreneur of the Year award and the People’s Choice award will be awarded to two different teams. The team that wins the Entrepreneur of the Year award will not be eligible for the People’s Choice Award. Information about all the top 10 winners, the competition timeline, detailed eligibility guidelines and profiles of past Challenge winners is available at www.strongruralamerica.com/challenge.

