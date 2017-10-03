Harvest Dinner Saturday 6pm Lewisburg Farmer’s Market

Advertisement



LEWISBURG– Enjoy a great dinner with no cleanup or cooking!

This Saturday evening join the vendors of the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church for a delicious Harvest Dinner featuring a

bounty of local food, excellent conversation, and community accompanied by traditional string music. This

Oct. 7th the meal will include treats for meat lovers and vegetarians. Savor Beef Bourguignonne, Organic

Spinach Bake, Persian Barley Ash Soup, Lamb Meatballs, Ratatouille, Sauteed Fresh Vegetables, Vegetarian

Lasagna, Rabbit, Pork, a variety of Sides, Bread, Fresh Salads, Desserts, and more – an amazing array of

culinary delights and aromas!

The Lewisburg United Methodist Church is located at 1133 Washington Street East in

Lewisburg, WV. Doors open at 6 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance at LFM, at Willow and Ryan’s Unique

Boutique, on our website www.LewisburgFarmersMarket.com and $25 at the door.

This popular annual fundraiser helps pay the salary of the Market Manager and fees associated with accepting SNAP.

LFM is open Saturdays from 8:30 – 1 pm in the parking lot between the Post Office and the Lewisburg

United Methodist Church, where vendors have bread, baked goods, greens, vegetables, herbs, pork, poultry,

rabbit, game bird meat, lamb, beef, cut flowers, honey, eggs, chair massage, handmade wearables, crafts,

and kid’s activities.

