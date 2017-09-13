WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Beckley man killed in head-on wreck on I-77; at least two others injured

By Sep 13, 2017, 10:56 am

MERCER CO., WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police say one person is dead and at least two others were hurt in a wreck this morning on Interstate 77.

Investigators say 27-year-old Cody Kincaid, who lived in the Beckley area, was killed.

Troopers say Kincaid was driving a Jeep that crossed the median into the Northbound lanes near the Camp Creek exit, and hit a tractor trailer head-on.  Another pick-up truck got tied up in the collision as well.

Two people were taken to a local hospital.  A third was flown to a hospital in Charleston.  No other names have been released.

We understand one Northbound lane is still closed this afternoon.

The 18-wheeler was reported to have been carrying mail from Roanoke to Charleston.

 

