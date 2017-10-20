Halloween Trick or Treating In Lewisburg, WV

Advertisement



LEWISBURG- Trick or Treating will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Lewisburg, WV at homes that have the porch light turned on.

Walk Safely

• Cross the street at corners.

• Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

• Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

• Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to

the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Trick or Treat With an Adult

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Drive Extra Safely on Halloween

• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

• Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

• Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Church & Court Street and Graham Addition neighborhoods

The Church Street, Court Street and Graham Addition residents have asked that parents not drive their children door to door because this creates a traffic/pedestrian hazard for those walking through the neighborhood. Participants are instead asked to park in a municipal parking lot or in the on-the-street-parking spaces located on Church and Court Streets and walk their children on these streets.

