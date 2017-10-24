    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times

    Rachel AyersBy Oct 23, 2017, 22:38 pm

    1
    0
    Advertisement

    October 31st

    • Alderson 6-8PM
    • Ansted 6-8PM
    • Athens 6-8 PM
    • Beckley 5-7PM
    • Bluefield, WV 6-8PM
    • Bluefield, VA 5-7 PM
    • Bramwell 5-7 PM
    • Fayetteville 6-8 PM
    • Hinton 6-8 PM
    • Lester 5-7:30 PM
    • Lewisburg 6-8 PM
    • Marlinton 5-7 PM
    • Meadow Bridge 6-8 PM
    • Montgomery 6-8 PM
    • Mount Hope 6-8 PM
    • Mullens 6-8 PM
    • Northfork 5-7 PM
    • Oak Hill 6-8 PM
    • Oceana 5-7 PM
    • Peterstown 6-8 PM
    • Pineville 5-7 PM
    • Princeton 6-8 PM
    • Ronceverte 6-8 PM
    • Rupert 6-8 PM
    • Smithers 6-7:30 PM
    • Union 6-8 PM
    • War 6-8 PM
    • Welch 6-8 PM
    • White Sulphur Springs 6-8 PM

    Comments

    comments

    Rachel Ayers

    Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives