Haga, Falls Sign Letters of Intent

WOAY – Two area student-athletes signed letters of intent Tuesday to continue their athletic careers in college. Independence’s Tyler Haga will play basketball at the University of Charleston, while Brad Falls of Greenbrier East will compete in track & field at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Haga says he plans to redshirt with the Golden Eagles, but is ready to compete in the Mountain East Conference. He was one of the leading players for Independence in 2016-17.

Falls says what drew him to WV Wesleyan was not just the track program but their engineering program as well. He says he may also walk on to the football team, as he’s starred in both sports for the Spartans.

