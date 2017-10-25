Greenbrier Valley Theatre Hosting Veteran’s Day Concert

Advertisement



LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Valley Theatre and the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra will be hosting a Veteran’s Day Concert on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $11 for children/students. Veterans and active duty military will be admitted free of charge.

A slideshow featuring local veterans will be played throughout the concert. GVT is now accepting photographs of veterans to be included in the slideshow.

Photos should be submitted by Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. All submissions should include name(s) of the veteran(s) pictured, rank and branch of service, and years of service.

Photos can be submitted in person or by mail to Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Attn. Veteran’s Day Concert at 1038 Washington Street East, Lewisburg, WV 24901. Photos can also be emailed to Micah Labishak at micah@gvtheatre.org.

This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

