Greenbrier Valley Airport Awarded $550,000 Grant

Jun 24, 2017

LEWISBURG (AP) – The Greenbrier Valley Airport has been awarded a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Representative, Evan Jenkins, says the money will be used to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle. This is expected to improve the safety for passengers and crews.

Airport director, Stephen Snyder, thanked federal and state officials for working to obtain the grant, saying quote “Without funding at the federal and state level, these projects would be impossible.”

