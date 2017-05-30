Greenbrier Preparing for Tennis Showcase

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – World-class tennis returns to Southern West Virginia this weekend as the Greenbrier hosts its Summer Tennis Showcase.

The highlight of the festivities will be an exhibition match on Saturday between former US Open champions Andy Roddick and Patrick Rafter; this is Rafter’s first trip to White Sulphur Spring, while Roddick has visited in the past, most recently last year for an exhibition against Tennis Pro Emeritus Pete Sampras.

Greenbrier Director of Tennis Terry Deremer says the event will not only showcase two of the sport’s greatest stars from the last few decades, but the Center Court at Creekside, which opened in 2015. The facility recently changed its playing surface to the hard court used for the US Open.

