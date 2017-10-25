Greenbrier County CVB Wins International Award For Website

Advertisement



LEWISBURG– The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been recognized

with an international Gold MarCom award for its website. The site was developed in partnership

with its Agency of Record, Fahlgren Mortine, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and with offices in

Charleston, W.Va.

“Our GreenbrierWV.com website is a critical tool for our marketing and communications outreach

efforts,” said Kara D. Dense, Executive Director, Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors

Bureau. “When we selected Fahlgren Mortine in June 2016, the website redesign and overhaul was a

top priority. This award is another confirmation of the quality and talent our partners at Fahlgren

offer to our marketing efforts for the Greenbrier Valley.”

The updated website debuted on April 10, 2017. As of June 30, 2017, unique website users had

increased 38% percent over the prior year.

“Following the tragic flooding we experienced during the summer of 2016, it was especially

important to communicate to the world that Greenbrier County had rebounded from this natural

disaster,” Dense said. “Our website was an important tool in letting travelers know that we were

back on our feet and able to provide the fantastic conference and visitor experiences we’ve been

offering for generations. This was a critical component in getting people back to Greenbrier County,

or in getting them here for the first time.”

MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication

Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The

Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides impartial judges and sets standards

for excellence. In 2017, more than 6,000 entries were submitted, and the best entries were

recognized in Platinum, Gold or Honorable Mention categories. MarCom Awards is an international

creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communication

professionals. Winners range in size from individual communicators to media conglomerates and

Fortune 500 companies.

“This is really special, in that we relied heavily on Fahlgren Mortine to build a website that is

representative of who we are and to communicate the truly outstanding experiences Greenbrier

County has to offer. We’ve been through a lot together, and the true definition of a partner is

someone you know you can rely on when things aren’t perfect,” said Dense. “GreenbrierWV.com is

the communications pipeline to tell our story. Our goal is to exceed the number of visitors we had

prior to the flood, and we are well on our way.”

About the Greenbrier County CVB:

The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is the official destination marketing

organization for Greenbrier County and the Greenbrier Valley. The mission for the CVB is to strive

each day to positively impact the area’s economy by marketing the region as a premier tourist

destination. A vital industry, tourism yields an economic impact of $243 million dollars per year for

the area and boasts more than 1.3 million visitors annually. For more information or details about

visiting the Greenbrier Valley log onto GreenbrierWV.com.

