Greenbrier Co. grand jury list for June

Following is the Greenbrier County June 2017 Grand Jury List.

1

Anders, William David

Lewisburg, WV

3/6/1981

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

2

Beale, Jonathan Matthew

Ronceverte, WV

7/17/1987

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

3

Blake, Alexis Ann

Ronceverte, WV

3/28/1996

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

4

Bostic, Andrew Victor

Rainelle, WV

10/13/1998

Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

5

Braswell, James Nathaniel

WSS, WV

11/6/1975

Malicious Assault

6

Breeden, Christopher M.

Glen Jean, WV

11/20/1976

Computer Fraud

7

Brown, Ruth Ann

WSS, WV

6/18/1973

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone

8

Brown, John Z.

Renick, WV

4/15/1983

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes

9

Burns, Aaron Keith

Lewisburg, WV

4/5/1989

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

10

Burns, Aaron Keith

Lewisburg, WV

4/5/1989

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (5 cts.)

11

Byers, Susan Ann

Alderson, WV

11/25/1972

Taking Indentity of Another Person

12

Cade, Nora Lee

Leslie, WV

3/18/1974

Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company

13

Cade, Jr., Franklin

Leslie, WV

1/12/1967

Fraudulent Claim to Insurance Company

14

Calhoun, Alphonso Edward

WSS, WV

9/4/1945

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine Within 1000 Feet of a School (7 cts.)

15

Callison, Abby Reann

WSS, WV

10/11/1982

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (2 cts.)

16

Cameron, Charles Kemper

Rupert, WV

1/18/1947

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

17

Clere, Lindsay June

Charmco, WV

10/24/1985

Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000, Conspiracy to Commit Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000

18 Coryell, Derek Carlton Rupert, WV 12/28/1996 Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury (2 cts.),

Gross Child Neglect Resulting in Substantial

Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death (2 cts.)

19 Crookshanks, Triston D. Maxwelton, WV 9/25/1996 Grand Larceny, Unlawful Taking of a Vehicle –

Joyriding (Misdemeanor)

20 Edmond, Elizabeth Kay Lewisburg, WV 9/7/1993 Delivery of a Controlled Substance –

Oxymorphone

21 Feamster, David Lee Alderson, WV 4/8/1952 Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or

Provide Notice of Registration Changes (2 cts.)

22 Fisher, Andrew Wade Alderson, WV 1/7/1994 Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

23 Flack, Brandi Nicole Sinks Grove, WV 7/28/1990 Grand Larceny

24 Fullman, Krsna P. Renick, WV 9/2/1978 Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Lysergic

Acid Diethylamide – LSD (2 cts.)

25 George, Eric Matthew Frankford, WV 10/17/1997 Burglary (2 cts.)

26 Gill, Thomas Alexander Rupert, WV 6/7/1984 Possession of Material Depicting Minors

Engaged in Sexually Expilicit Conduct (5 cts.)

27 Gillion, Jozet Leann Asbury, WV 6/3/1977 Operating or Attempting to Operate a

Clandestine Drug Laboratory, Manufacturing a

Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

28 Godfrey, Cody WSS, WV 5/31/1992 Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled

Substance – Oxymorphone, Possession With

Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance –

Alprazolam

29 Hall, Michael Ryan Lewisburg, WV 6/26/1988 Strangulation, Attempted Sexual Assault in

the Second Degree, Violation of a Protective

Order (2 cts.) (Misdemeanor)

30 Hanley, Wesley Paul Renick, WV 4/16/1987 Delivery of a Controlled Substance –

Methamphetamine (4 cts.)

31 Hintersteiner, Bryson Shawn Frankford, WV 8/23/1996 Burglary (2 cts.)

32 Hoke, Daniel Curtis Lewisburg, WV 7/7/1994 Escape

33

Holliday, Roger Lee

Ronceverte, WV

8/2/1965

Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust to a Child, Incest (2 cts.)

34

Houdyshell, Lakyn Briann

WSS, WV

12/23/1993

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin

35

Hudnall, Lori Ann

WSS, WV

12/14/1964

Embezzlement

36

Huffman, Jacob Ray

Clintonville, WV

8/9/1992

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

37

Hughes, Timothy E.

Union, WV

9/18/1991

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (2 cts.), Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin

38

Iacovelli, Marilyn Eve

WSS, WV

5/14/1990

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (3 cts.), Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin

39

Jones, Solomon J.

Lewisburg, WV

6/26/1973

Strangulation

40

Justice, Jr., James

Lewisburg, WV

6/19/1965

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes

41

Kennedy, Jeremiah William

Renick, WV

5/10/1991

Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury

42

Keys, Sydney R.

Lewisburg, WV

10/1/1992

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone

43

King, Nancy Leigh

Alderson, WV

5/26/1975

Reckless Fleeing From An Officer

44

LaFon, Dennis E.

Alderson, WV

9/23/1959

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone (4 cts.)

45

Leech, David Nathaniel

Lewisburg, WV

11/6/1978

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

46

Leech, David Nathaniel

Lewisburg, WV

11/6/1978

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (3 cts.)

47

Leech, David Nathaniel

Lewisburg, WV

11/6/1978

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin

48

Lively, Curtis Ray

Charmco, WV

3/6/1963

Burglary, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

49

Mann, Charles Nathaniel

Alderson, WV

3/4/1972

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes

50

Manspile, Jacklyn Rachel

Asbury, WV

1/8/1988

Gross Child Neglect Resulting in Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death

51

Marshall, Jaylin Jovan

Ronceverte, WV

7/11/1998

Breaking and Entering, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

52

Martin, Elmer Ray

Alderson, WV

2/18/1969

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender or Provide Notice of Registration Changes (5 cts.)

53

Martin, Kevin Eugene

Caldwell, WV

7/12/1985

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

54

Martin, Shawn Michael

Charmco, WV

5/30/1975

Burglary, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

55

McGraw, Robert J.

Lewisburg, WV

4/14/1981

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin

56

Mendelson, Yale Christopher

Lewisburg, WV

11/28/1990

Aquire or Obtain Possession of a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge (6 cts.)

57

Miller, Sarah Caitlin

WSS, WV

5/25/1991

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin

58

Nelson, Keith E.

Leslie, WV

10/7/1995

Burglary, Transferring Stolen Property More Than $1000

59

O’Rear (Lewis), Amara D.

WSS, WV

3/28/1993

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (4 cts.)

60

Oney, Elizabeth Rose

Frankford, WV

5/2/1990

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Hydrocodone

61

Peters, Velvet Renee

Clifton Forge, VA

4/6/1972

Grand Larceny

62

Preston, Kendra Raye

Second Creek, WV

2/23/1990

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

63

Redden, Adam D.

Rainelle, WV

1/1/1989

Fleeing in Vehicle With Reckless Indifference

64

Redden, Brandon Wayne

Charmco, WV

12/30/1989

Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000, Conspiracy to Commit Fraudulent Schemes More Than $1000

65

Rogers, Christopher Brian

Smoot, WV

6/27/1989

Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm

66

Roper, Alexis Joy

Lewisburg, WV

4/28/1992

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone

67

Rudd, Richard Timothy

Rainelle, WV

11/4/1987

Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

68

Rudd, Richard Timothy

Rainelle, WV

11/4/1987

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

69

Ruley, Jr., Jerry Eldon

Lexington, VA

2/28/1974

Grand Larceny

70

Russell, Hazel Marie

Alderson, WV

9/25/1942

Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult Causing Serious Bodily Injury

71

Snow, Richard Allen

Bramwell, WV

9/16/1960

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone

72

Strickland, Rodrick Loren

Inkster, MI

3/3/1971

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone

73

Tolliver, Qawiesha K.

Ronceverte, WV

6/18/1993

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin

74

Vance, Aaron Lee

WSS, WV

4/30/1979

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

75

Vance, Aaron Lee

WSS, WV

4/30/1979

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (2 cts.)

76

Vance, Jr., Marvin Ensley

WSS, WV

7/11/1992

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin, Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin

77

Walton, Jessica Jo

Rainelle, WV

12/10/1985

Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratory, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

78

Warren, Logan Alexander

Ronceverte, WV

7/8/1997

Breaking and Entering, Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

79

Weikle, Jr., Howard F.

Ronceverte, WV

9/27/1956

Neglect of an Incapacitated Adult (Misdemeanor)

80

White, Brandon Vaughan

Lewisburg, WV

9/14/1988

Sexual Assault in the Third Degree (5 cts.)

81

Wiley, Zachary Hugh

WSS, WV

8/21/1991

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Buprenorphine, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxycodone

82

Wilfong, Tyler Devon

WSS, WV

2/14/1995

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin Within 1000 Feet of a School, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine Within 1000 Feet of a School, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (2 cts.), Sale and Transfer of an Imitation Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

83

Wilson, Brittany N.

Lewisburg, WV

1/22/1992

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin (4 cts.), Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance – Heroin

84

Wykle, Andrew Layton

Ronceverte, WV

2/10/1987

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Oxymorphone (3 cts.)

