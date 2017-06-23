Greenbrier Classic Field Continues to Grow

WOAY – With the first round of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic set to occur two weeks from Thursday, the field continues to grow as golfers decide to spend the first full week of July in Southern West Virginia.

Patrick Reed is one of the latest big names to commit to the event; he finished tied for 29th in 2015. Reed was one of the key cogs in the USA Ryder Cup team of 2016, winning his singles match over Rory McIlroy in a compelling contest.

As of June 21, the field includes multiple major winners, such as Greenbrier homeowner Bubba Watson, the resort’s PGA Tour ambassador Phil Mickelson, and 2014 Greenbrier Classic champion Angel Cabrera. Also in that category is 1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love III, whose son, Davis IV, will also play.

All previous winners of the Greenbrier Classic will return to the Old White TPC. For many of those past champions, it was their first win on the PGA Tour.

