By Sep 17, 2017

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Today was the second day of the Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic. Mixed doubles were being played at Center Court at Creekside. Pete Sampras was paired with Venus Williams and James Blake was paired with Martina Hingis. The energy was relaxed and fun at today’s exhibition game, even Venus Williams pumped up the crowd with her dance moves.

