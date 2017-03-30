Greenbrier Announces 2017 Tennis Showcase

WOAY – The Greenbrier announced it will host tennis showcase in June between Pete Sampras and Tim Henman. Sampras will be also be holding a clinic at the resort the first weekend of the month.

Sampras has been Tennis Pro Emeritus at the Greenbrier since 2014; the Hall-of-Famer won 14 Grand Slam titles and is considered one of the greatest players of all-time. He has appeared in previous showcases at the Center Court at Creekside – with Andre Agassi in 2015 and Andy Roddick last year, though the 2016 event was moved indoors due to weather.

Henman’s professional career spanned nearly two decades, as he won 496 competitive singles matches and 11 tournament titles. He was a Grand Slam semifinalist six times, and won a silver medal in men’s singles at the 1996 Atlanta Summers Olympics.

Comments

comments