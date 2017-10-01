WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Green Bank Motel in Shambles After early Sunday Fire

Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 01, 2017, 15:03 pm

Possesions, memories and everything was lost for those staying at the Green Bank Motel last night when the roof went up in flames.

The fire broke out just before midnight and first responders headed out to Green Bank Motel located on South Eisenhower. The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Bradley Volunteer Fire Department and the Beckley Fire Department all arrived on scene to help fight the fire.

No injuries were reported due to the fire and deputies are unaware of what caused the fire to start.

