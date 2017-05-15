Graham pleads guilty to attempted murder of elderly woman

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Scott PickeyBy May 15, 2017, 16:29 pm

PRINCETON, WV (BY: GREG JORDAN, BLUEFIELD DAILY TELEGRAPH) – A Mercer County woman faces more than 60 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to attempted murder and first-degree robbery in the brutal beating of an 81-year-old Bluefield woman.

Angela M. Graham, 41, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Graham was arrested Jan. 20 along with her boyfriend, 44-year-old Wayne W. Hartley, after Hartley’s mother, 81-year-old Patricia Hartley, was found severely beaten in her Wythe Avenue home.

Graham pleaded guilty to attempted murder, which carries a sentence of three to 15 years in prison, and first-degree robbery. Under the plea agreement, the robbery sentence would have a cap of 60 years.

