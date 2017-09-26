Governor Justice Urges West Virginians To Vote “Yes” For Road Bonds

Advertisement



In just two weeks, West Virginians will vote “yes” or “no” to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges.

“All the funding is in place, and it’s an opportunity of a lifetime for West Virginia,” Governor Justice explained.

Governor Justice says that in the short run, these bonds will mean jobs, but In the long run, it will mean West Virginians have safer roads to travel.

Many residents are completely on board with his plan.

“We’re going to have to put money back into the roads or we’re not going to have roads anymore. It just gets worse every year,” said David Zimmerman, a resident of Hico.

But If the road bond fails, Governor Justice says the state will lose out on a huge opportunity.

“It would be just the meaning that our roads are going further deteriorate, and the cost of fixing the roads is going to rise even higher. It would just be unimaginable to me… that’s just all there is to it,” Governor Justice said.

The “2017 Roads to Prosperity” amendment includes projects for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

Early voting is going on now until Tuesday, October 4th. And the Special Election will be held on October 7th where polls will be open statewide from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

