Governor Justice sets time for major announcement about state budget

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY-TV) — Governor justice sent out a news release today announcing he has scheduled a major announcement about the state budget Thursday at 2:00 pm.
There will be a live stream you can watch at www.governor.wv.gov.
