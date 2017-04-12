WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Governor Justice sets time for major announcement about state budget

Scott PickeyBy Apr 12, 2017, 15:21 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY-TV) — Governor justice sent out a news release today announcing he has scheduled a major announcement about the state budget Thursday at 2:00 pm.

There will be a live stream you can watch at www.governor.wv.gov.

Scott Pickey

