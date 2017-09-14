Governor Justice says he’s retired from coaching (one of his teams)

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — Governor Jim Justice says he’s retiring from coaching the boys basketball team at Greenbrier East High School.

But Justice, who had coached both the boys and girls teams in recent years, says he will continue to coach the girls.

The announcement was made through Jeff Campbell, Greenbrier East’s veteran play-by-play man. The release says Justice conveyed his decision to Superintendent Jeff Bryant.

This past year, Justice managed to balance his new duties as governor with a jam-packed coaching schedule. His Greenbrier East basketball teams were special guests, clad in green uniforms, during his inauguration ceremony in January.

