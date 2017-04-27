Governor Justice produces a video showcasing his first 100 days in office

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — The Governor’s office released a video today to recap the first 100 days of the Justice Administration. The short video highlights Governor Justice’s priorities and early accomplishments.

Since taking office in January, Governor Justice has focused on creating and saving jobs, fixing the budget crisis, taking care of our Veterans, fighting the drug epidemic, making education the centerpiece of West Virginia, and fixing the roads. Governor Justice is just getting started!

Click here to watch the video.

