Governor Justice praises former NASA specialist and Greenbrier County native Katherine Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Governor Jim Justice praised Greenbrier County native and former NASA specialist Katherine Johnson today calling her “a true pioneer”.

On Monday the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates passed resolutions declaring every August 26th to be recognized as Katherine Johnson Day in the Mountain State.

A highly accomplished mathematician, Johnson calculated trajectories for the first American Astronauts and has been credited with much of the success of NASA’s early space program. In 2015, the White Sulphur Springs native was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

“Katherine Johnson is a shining example of what you can truly do with hard work and persistence,” said Governor Justice. “Under what had to be the most difficult of circumstances she persevered and stuck to her values. She is a real West Virginia and American hero. To honor her legacy every August 26th, on her birthday, is the least we can do.”

Governor Justice said he also fully supports the Legislature’s efforts to have Congress rename the NASA facility in Fairmont after Johnson.​​