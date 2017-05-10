Governor Justice goes hunting and fishing with president’s son

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) —Yesterday, Governor Jim Justice hosted the son of President Donald Trump in Greenbrier and Monroe counties. Justice and Don Trump Jr. went turkey hunting and trout fishing, and discussed the pressing issues facing West Virginia and the United States.

Justice has become good friends with the Trump family over the years. Although they didn’t bag a turkey, Justice and Trump were able to catch a few West Virginia rainbow trout.

Governor Justice said the visit was not only a marketing opportunity to show what West Virginia has to offer, but an opportunity to keep the lines of communication open with President Trump and his administration.

Governor Justice said, “Don Jr. is a real hunter and a great fisherman. We share a real love of the outdoors and it was an honor to show him just a small part of the natural beauty of our state. We talked about the enormous potential of West Virginia and how we have opportunities to create jobs. The Trumps care deeply about our people and I look forward to working with the White House to get federal resources here to help our state in a number of different areas.”

