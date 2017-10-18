Governor Justice announces Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant awards

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $8,964,243 in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program funds to 80 projects.

These funds will provide public and private non-profit agencies funding to provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of such crimes as domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.

These funds are provided by the U. S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS), which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Funds were awarded to the following:

BROOKE, HANCOCK

A Child’s Place CASA, Ltd. $25,993.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Contact: Rhonda Stubbs

Phone: (304) 737-4444

Email: childsplacecasa@comcast.net

CABELL, WAYNE, PUTNAM, LINCOLN, MASON

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. $327,843.00

These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne, and Mason Counties.

Contact: Amanda McComas

Phone: (304) 529-2382

Email: mccomas@branchesdvs.org

HAMPSHIRE, MINERAL, PENDLETON

Burlington UM Family Services, Inc. $55,971.00

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Hampshire, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties.

Contact: Amber Talley

Phone: (304) 788-2342

Email: atalley@bumfs.org

CABELL

Cabell County Commission $125,969.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Cabell County.

Contact: Sean “Corky” Hammers

Phone: (304) 526-8653

Email: shammers@cabellcounty.org

MARION

CASA of Marion County $54,656.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.

Contact: Vesna R .Meinert

Phone: (304) 366-4198

Email: casaofmarion@frontier.com

BERKELEY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN

CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, Inc. $136,617.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.

Contact: Vicki L. Barnard

Phone: (304) 263-5100

Email: vicki@mycasaep.org

HANCOCK, BROOKE

CHANGE, Inc. $54,870.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Contact: Jim Boniey

Phone: (304) 797-7733

Email: jimboniey@changeinc.org

GREENBRIER, MONROE, POCAHONTAS

Child and Youth Advocacy Center $93,796.00

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe Counties.

Contact: Katherine Thompson

Phone: (304) 645-4668

Email: kat@cyacwv.org

MERCER COUNTY

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. $95,703.00

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Mercer County.

Contact: Shiloh Woodard

Phone: (304) 425-2710

Email: swoodard@mercerchildprotect.com

JEFFERSON, BERKELEY, MORGAN

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia $74,001.00

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan Counties.

Contact: Victoria Slater-Madert

Phone: (304) 264-0225

Email: Vslater@childhswv.org

KANAWHA

City of Charleston $39,470.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in the City of Charleston.

Contact: James Hunt

Phone: (304) 348-6480

Email: James.hunt@charlestonwvpolice.org

KANAWHA, PUTNAM, JACKSON, BOONE

Family Counseling Connection $198,280.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of sexual violence, child abuse, and domestic violence in Kanawha, Jackson, Boone, and Putnam Counties.

Contact: Frank S .Fazzolari

Phone: (304) 340-3676

Email: ffazzolari@tccwv.org

JACKSON, RITCHIE, PLEASANTS, WIRT, WOOD

Family Crisis Intervention Center $225,381.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Jackson, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, and Wood Counties.

Contact: Emily S. Larkins

Phone: (304) 428-2333

Email: eelarkins@suddenlink.net

GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, POCAHONTAS

Family Refuge Center $266,532.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties.

Contact: Kenosha Davenport

Phone: (304) 645-6324

Email: kenoshad@familyrefugecenter.org

HARRISON

Harrison County CASA Program, Inc. $62,662.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.

Contact: Alisha Madia

Phone: (304) 623-5749

Email: harrisoncountycasa@frontier.com

JEFFERSON

Jefferson County Commission $79,037.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Jefferson County.

Contact: Matthew L .Harvey

Phone: (304) 728-3243

Email: mharvey@jeffersoncountywv.org

LOGAN

Logan County Commission – Prosecutor $48,498.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.

Contact: John W. Bennett

Phone: (304) 792-8670

Email: Jwbennett75@verizon.net

MARION

Marion County Commssion $44,378.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.

Contact: Jeffrey L .Freeman

Phone: (304) 367-5380

Email: jfreeman@marioncountywv.com

MASON

Mason County Commission $29,842.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mason County.

Contact: Ronald F .Stein

Phone: (304) 675-5734

Email: masonprosatty@yahoo.com

MINGO

Mingo County Commission $25,750.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mingo County.

Contact: Leigh Ann Ray

Phone: (304) 235-0338

Email: lwells@mingocountywv.com

MONONGALIA

Monongalia County Commission $77,544.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.

Contact: Perri DeChristopher

Phone: (304) 291-7250

Email: pjdechr@court.state.wv.us

MONONGALIA, PRESTON

Monongalia County Youth Services Center $53,373.00

CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Preston and Monongalia Counties.

Contact: Tammy Renzelli

Phone: (304) 599-1087

Email: casadirector@hotmail.com

STATEWIDE

Mothers Against Drunk Driving – MADD West Virginia $42,625.00

These funds will provide direct services and support to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.

Contact: Leslie Peters

Phone: (469) 420-4584

Email: leslie.peters@madd.org

UPSHUR, LEWIS

Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc., a CDC $40,083.00

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis Counties.

Contact: Tracy Shroyer-Carlyle

Phone: (304) 473-0020

Email: tcarlyle@mountaincap.com

OHIO

Ohio County Commission $35,789.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Ohio County.

Contact: Scott R. Smith

Phone: (304) 234-3631

Email: sernest@wvocpa.org

PRESTON

Preston County Commission $39,355.00

These funds will direct services to crime victims in Preston County.

Contact: Mel C. Snyder

Phone: (304) 329-1885

Email: msnyder@prestoncountywv.gov

RANDOLPH

Randolph County Commission $39,436.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Randolph County.

Contact: Michael W. Parker

Phone: (304) 636-2053

Email: mparker@rcpwv.com

BERKELEY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN

Shenandoah Women’s Center, Inc. $382,320.00

These funds will provide direct services to child victims, victims of domestic violence, and sexual assault in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.

Contact: Pippa McCullough

Phone: (304) 263-8522

Email: executivedirector@swcinc.org

LOGAN, MINGO

The Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. $75,873.00

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Logan and Mingo Counties.

Contact: Beth Cook

Phone: (304) 792-6261

Email: thelogancac@gmail.com

LOGAN, MINGO

Tug Valley Recovery Shelter $202,568.00

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Mingo and Logan Counties.

Contact: Kim Ryan

Phone: (304) 235-6121

Email: k.s.ryan@hotmail.com

TYLER

Tyler County Commission $37,610.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Tyler County.

Contact: D. Luke Furbee

Phone: (304) 758-2860

Email: dlfurbee@court.state.wv.us

WOOD, WIRT, PLEASANT, RITCHIE

Voices for Children Foundation $49,803.00

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.

Contact: Margaret Burdette

Phone: (304) 422-3390

Email: voicesforchildrencasa@gmail.com

STATEWIDE

West Virginia Division of Corrections $32,299.00

These funds will provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections.

Contact: Jennifer M .Ballard

Phone: (304) 558-2036

Email: Jennifer.M.Ballard@wv.gov

WETZEL

Wetzel County Commission – Prosecutor $40,000.00

These funds will provide for direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.

Contact: Timothy E. Haught

Phone: (304) 455-8220

Email: lelliott@frontier.com

WYOMING

Wyoming County Commission $30,114.00

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.

Contact: Greg Bishop

Phone: (304)

