Governor Justice announces Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $8,964,243 in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program funds to 80 projects.
These funds will provide public and private non-profit agencies funding to provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of such crimes as domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.
These funds are provided by the U. S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS), which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
Funds were awarded to the following:
BROOKE, HANCOCK
A Child’s Place CASA, Ltd. $25,993.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Brooke and Hancock Counties.
Contact: Rhonda Stubbs
Phone: (304) 737-4444
Email: childsplacecasa@comcast.net
CABELL, WAYNE, PUTNAM, LINCOLN, MASON
Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. $327,843.00
These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne, and Mason Counties.
Contact: Amanda McComas
Phone: (304) 529-2382
Email: mccomas@branchesdvs.org
HAMPSHIRE, MINERAL, PENDLETON
Burlington UM Family Services, Inc. $55,971.00
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Hampshire, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties.
Contact: Amber Talley
Phone: (304) 788-2342
Email: atalley@bumfs.org
CABELL
Cabell County Commission $125,969.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Cabell County.
Contact: Sean “Corky” Hammers
Phone: (304) 526-8653
Email: shammers@cabellcounty.org
MARION
CASA of Marion County $54,656.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.
Contact: Vesna R .Meinert
Phone: (304) 366-4198
Email: casaofmarion@frontier.com
BERKELEY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN
CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, Inc. $136,617.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.
Contact: Vicki L. Barnard
Phone: (304) 263-5100
Email: vicki@mycasaep.org
HANCOCK, BROOKE
CHANGE, Inc. $54,870.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Brooke and Hancock Counties.
Contact: Jim Boniey
Phone: (304) 797-7733
Email: jimboniey@changeinc.org
GREENBRIER, MONROE, POCAHONTAS
Child and Youth Advocacy Center $93,796.00
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe Counties.
Contact: Katherine Thompson
Phone: (304) 645-4668
Email: kat@cyacwv.org
MERCER COUNTY
Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. $95,703.00
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Mercer County.
Contact: Shiloh Woodard
Phone: (304) 425-2710
Email: swoodard@mercerchildprotect.com
JEFFERSON, BERKELEY, MORGAN
Children’s Home Society of West Virginia $74,001.00
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan Counties.
Contact: Victoria Slater-Madert
Phone: (304) 264-0225
Email: Vslater@childhswv.org
KANAWHA
City of Charleston $39,470.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in the City of Charleston.
Contact: James Hunt
Phone: (304) 348-6480
Email: James.hunt@charlestonwvpolice.org
KANAWHA, PUTNAM, JACKSON, BOONE
Family Counseling Connection $198,280.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of sexual violence, child abuse, and domestic violence in Kanawha, Jackson, Boone, and Putnam Counties.
Contact: Frank S .Fazzolari
Phone: (304) 340-3676
Email: ffazzolari@tccwv.org
JACKSON, RITCHIE, PLEASANTS, WIRT, WOOD
Family Crisis Intervention Center $225,381.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Jackson, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, and Wood Counties.
Contact: Emily S. Larkins
Phone: (304) 428-2333
Email: eelarkins@suddenlink.net
GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, POCAHONTAS
Family Refuge Center $266,532.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties.
Contact: Kenosha Davenport
Phone: (304) 645-6324
Email: kenoshad@familyrefugecenter.org
HARRISON
Harrison County CASA Program, Inc. $62,662.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.
Contact: Alisha Madia
Phone: (304) 623-5749
Email: harrisoncountycasa@frontier.com
JEFFERSON
Jefferson County Commission $79,037.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Jefferson County.
Contact: Matthew L .Harvey
Phone: (304) 728-3243
Email: mharvey@jeffersoncountywv.org
LOGAN
Logan County Commission – Prosecutor $48,498.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.
Contact: John W. Bennett
Phone: (304) 792-8670
Email: Jwbennett75@verizon.net
MARION
Marion County Commssion $44,378.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.
Contact: Jeffrey L .Freeman
Phone: (304) 367-5380
Email: jfreeman@marioncountywv.com
MASON
Mason County Commission $29,842.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mason County.
Contact: Ronald F .Stein
Phone: (304) 675-5734
Email: masonprosatty@yahoo.com
MINGO
Mingo County Commission $25,750.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mingo County.
Contact: Leigh Ann Ray
Phone: (304) 235-0338
Email: lwells@mingocountywv.com
MONONGALIA
Monongalia County Commission $77,544.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.
Contact: Perri DeChristopher
Phone: (304) 291-7250
Email: pjdechr@court.state.wv.us
MONONGALIA, PRESTON
Monongalia County Youth Services Center $53,373.00
CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Preston and Monongalia Counties.
Contact: Tammy Renzelli
Phone: (304) 599-1087
Email: casadirector@hotmail.com
STATEWIDE
Mothers Against Drunk Driving – MADD West Virginia $42,625.00
These funds will provide direct services and support to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.
Contact: Leslie Peters
Phone: (469) 420-4584
Email: leslie.peters@madd.org
UPSHUR, LEWIS
Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc., a CDC $40,083.00
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis Counties.
Contact: Tracy Shroyer-Carlyle
Phone: (304) 473-0020
Email: tcarlyle@mountaincap.com
OHIO
Ohio County Commission $35,789.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Ohio County.
Contact: Scott R. Smith
Phone: (304) 234-3631
Email: sernest@wvocpa.org
PRESTON
Preston County Commission $39,355.00
These funds will direct services to crime victims in Preston County.
Contact: Mel C. Snyder
Phone: (304) 329-1885
Email: msnyder@prestoncountywv.gov
RANDOLPH
Randolph County Commission $39,436.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Randolph County.
Contact: Michael W. Parker
Phone: (304) 636-2053
Email: mparker@rcpwv.com
BERKELEY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN
Shenandoah Women’s Center, Inc. $382,320.00
These funds will provide direct services to child victims, victims of domestic violence, and sexual assault in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.
Contact: Pippa McCullough
Phone: (304) 263-8522
Email: executivedirector@swcinc.org
LOGAN, MINGO
The Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. $75,873.00
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Logan and Mingo Counties.
Contact: Beth Cook
Phone: (304) 792-6261
Email: thelogancac@gmail.com
LOGAN, MINGO
Tug Valley Recovery Shelter $202,568.00
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Mingo and Logan Counties.
Contact: Kim Ryan
Phone: (304) 235-6121
Email: k.s.ryan@hotmail.com
TYLER
Tyler County Commission $37,610.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Tyler County.
Contact: D. Luke Furbee
Phone: (304) 758-2860
Email: dlfurbee@court.state.wv.us
WOOD, WIRT, PLEASANT, RITCHIE
Voices for Children Foundation $49,803.00
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.
Contact: Margaret Burdette
Phone: (304) 422-3390
Email: voicesforchildrencasa@gmail.com
STATEWIDE
West Virginia Division of Corrections $32,299.00
These funds will provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections.
Contact: Jennifer M .Ballard
Phone: (304) 558-2036
Email: Jennifer.M.Ballard@wv.gov
WETZEL
Wetzel County Commission – Prosecutor $40,000.00
These funds will provide for direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.
Contact: Timothy E. Haught
Phone: (304) 455-8220
Email: lelliott@frontier.com
WYOMING
Wyoming County Commission $30,114.00
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.
Contact: Greg Bishop
Phone: (304)