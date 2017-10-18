    •
    Governor Justice announces Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant awards

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 17, 2017, 21:31 pm

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $8,964,243 in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program funds to 80 projects.

    These funds will provide public and private non-profit agencies funding to provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of such crimes as domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.

    These funds are provided by the U. S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS), which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

    Funds were awarded to the following:

    BROOKE, HANCOCK

    A Child’s Place CASA, Ltd.                                                                                             $25,993.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

                            Contact:        Rhonda Stubbs

    Phone: (304) 737-4444

    Email: childsplacecasa@comcast.net

    CABELL, WAYNE, PUTNAM, LINCOLN, MASON

    Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc.                                                                 $327,843.00

    These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne, and Mason Counties.      

                            Contact:        Amanda McComas

    Phone: (304) 529-2382

    Email: mccomas@branchesdvs.org

    HAMPSHIRE, MINERAL, PENDLETON

    Burlington UM Family Services, Inc.                                                                           $55,971.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Hampshire, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties.         

                            Contact:        Amber Talley

    Phone: (304) 788-2342

    Email: atalley@bumfs.org

    CABELL

    Cabell County Commission                                                                                           $125,969.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Cabell County.

                            Contact:        Sean “Corky” Hammers

    Phone: (304) 526-8653

    Email: shammers@cabellcounty.org

     

    MARION

    CASA of Marion County                                                                                                  $54,656.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.

                            Contact:        Vesna R .Meinert

    Phone: (304) 366-4198

    Email: casaofmarion@frontier.com

    BERKELEY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN

    CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, Inc.                                                                           $136,617.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.

                            Contact:        Vicki L. Barnard

    Phone: (304) 263-5100

    Email: vicki@mycasaep.org

    HANCOCK, BROOKE

    CHANGE, Inc.                                                                                                                      $54,870.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

                            Contact:        Jim Boniey

    Phone: (304) 797-7733

    Email: jimboniey@changeinc.org

    GREENBRIER, MONROE, POCAHONTAS

    Child and Youth Advocacy Center                                                                                $93,796.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe Counties.

                            Contact:        Katherine Thompson

    Phone: (304) 645-4668

    Email: kat@cyacwv.org

     

    MERCER COUNTY

    Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.                                                                           $95,703.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Mercer County.

                            Contact:        Shiloh Woodard

    Phone: (304) 425-2710

    Email: swoodard@mercerchildprotect.com

     

    JEFFERSON, BERKELEY, MORGAN

    Children’s Home Society of West Virginia                                                                 $74,001.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan Counties.

                            Contact:        Victoria Slater-Madert

    Phone: (304) 264-0225

    Email: Vslater@childhswv.org

     

    KANAWHA

    City of Charleston                                                                                                              $39,470.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in the City of Charleston.

                            Contact:        James Hunt

    Phone: (304) 348-6480

    Email: James.hunt@charlestonwvpolice.org

     

    KANAWHA, PUTNAM, JACKSON, BOONE

    Family Counseling Connection                                                                                    $198,280.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of sexual violence, child abuse, and domestic violence in Kanawha, Jackson, Boone, and Putnam Counties.

                            Contact:       Frank S .Fazzolari

    Phone: (304) 340-3676

    Email: ffazzolari@tccwv.org

     

    JACKSON, RITCHIE, PLEASANTS, WIRT, WOOD

    Family Crisis Intervention Center                                                                                $225,381.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Jackson, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, and Wood Counties.

                            Contact:        Emily S. Larkins

    Phone: (304) 428-2333

    Email: eelarkins@suddenlink.net

    GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, POCAHONTAS

    Family Refuge Center                                                                                                      $266,532.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties.

                            Contact:        Kenosha Davenport

    Phone: (304) 645-6324

    Email: kenoshad@familyrefugecenter.org

    HARRISON

    Harrison County CASA Program, Inc.                                                                         $62,662.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.

                            Contact:        Alisha Madia

    Phone: (304) 623-5749

    Email: harrisoncountycasa@frontier.com

    JEFFERSON

    Jefferson County Commission                                                                                     $79,037.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Jefferson County.

                            Contact:        Matthew L .Harvey

    Phone: (304) 728-3243

    Email: mharvey@jeffersoncountywv.org

    LOGAN

    Logan County Commission – Prosecutor                                                                 $48,498.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.

                            Contact:        John W. Bennett

    Phone: (304) 792-8670

    Email: Jwbennett75@verizon.net

    MARION

    Marion County Commssion                                                                                           $44,378.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.

                            Contact:        Jeffrey L .Freeman

    Phone: (304) 367-5380

    Email: jfreeman@marioncountywv.com

    MASON

    Mason County Commission                                                                                          $29,842.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mason County.

                            Contact:        Ronald F .Stein

    Phone: (304) 675-5734

    Email: masonprosatty@yahoo.com

    MINGO

    Mingo County Commission                                                                                           $25,750.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mingo County.

                            Contact:        Leigh Ann Ray

    Phone: (304) 235-0338

    Email: lwells@mingocountywv.com

    MONONGALIA

    Monongalia County Commission                                                                                 $77,544.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.

                            Contact:        Perri DeChristopher

    Phone: (304) 291-7250

    Email: pjdechr@court.state.wv.us

    MONONGALIA, PRESTON

    Monongalia County Youth Services Center                                                               $53,373.00

    CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Preston and Monongalia Counties.        

                            Contact:        Tammy Renzelli

    Phone: (304) 599-1087

    Email: casadirector@hotmail.com

    STATEWIDE

    Mothers Against Drunk Driving – MADD West Virginia                                           $42,625.00

    These funds will provide direct services and support to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.

                            Contact:        Leslie Peters

    Phone: (469) 420-4584

    Email: leslie.peters@madd.org

    UPSHUR, LEWIS

    Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc., a CDC                                                              $40,083.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis Counties.

                            Contact:        Tracy Shroyer-Carlyle

    Phone: (304) 473-0020

    Email: tcarlyle@mountaincap.com

    OHIO

    Ohio County Commission                                                                                              $35,789.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Ohio County.

                            Contact:        Scott R. Smith

    Phone: (304) 234-3631

    Email: sernest@wvocpa.org

    PRESTON

    Preston County Commission                                                                                         $39,355.00

    These funds will direct services to crime victims in Preston County.

                            Contact:        Mel C. Snyder

    Phone: (304) 329-1885

    Email: msnyder@prestoncountywv.gov

    RANDOLPH

    Randolph County Commission                                                                                     $39,436.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Randolph County.

                            Contact:        Michael W. Parker

    Phone: (304) 636-2053

    Email: mparker@rcpwv.com

     

    BERKELEY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN   

    Shenandoah Women’s Center, Inc.                                                                              $382,320.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child victims, victims of domestic violence, and sexual assault in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.

                Contact:        Pippa McCullough

    Phone: (304) 263-8522

    Email: executivedirector@swcinc.org

    LOGAN, MINGO

    The Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.                                                       $75,873.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Logan and Mingo Counties.

                            Contact:        Beth Cook

    Phone: (304) 792-6261

    Email: thelogancac@gmail.com

    LOGAN, MINGO

    Tug Valley Recovery Shelter                                                                                         $202,568.00

    These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Mingo and Logan Counties.

                            Contact:        Kim Ryan

    Phone: (304) 235-6121

               Email: k.s.ryan@hotmail.com

    TYLER

    Tyler County Commission                                                                                             $37,610.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Tyler County.

                            Contact:        D. Luke Furbee

    Phone: (304) 758-2860

    Email: dlfurbee@court.state.wv.us

    WOOD, WIRT, PLEASANT, RITCHIE

    Voices for Children Foundation                                                                                    $49,803.00

    These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.

    Contact:        Margaret Burdette

    Phone: (304) 422-3390

    Email: voicesforchildrencasa@gmail.com

    STATEWIDE

    West Virginia Division of Corrections                                                                         $32,299.00

    These funds will provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections.

                            Contact:        Jennifer M .Ballard

    Phone: (304) 558-2036

    Email: Jennifer.M.Ballard@wv.gov

    WETZEL 

    Wetzel County Commission – Prosecutor                                                                 $40,000.00

    These funds will provide for direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.

                            Contact:        Timothy E. Haught

    Phone: (304) 455-8220

    Email: lelliott@frontier.com

    WYOMING

    Wyoming County Commission                                                                         $30,114.00

    These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.

                            Contact:        Greg Bishop

    Phone: (304)

    Governor Justice announces Civil Legal Services grant award
