Governor Justice announces Civil Legal Services grant award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $850,000.00 in Civil Legal Services (CLS) Grant funds for one project.

These funds will be used to support the provision of civil legal services in West Virginia to individuals whose income is at or below 125% of the federal poverty level.

These funds are provided by §15-9A-4 of the Civil Legal Services Grant fund and are administered by West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS).

Funds were awarded as follows:

STATEWIDE

Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc. $850,000.00

These funds will be utilized for attorney and paralegal salaries, travel, training, and overhead to provide direct services to low income individuals.

Contact: Ms. Adrienne Worthy

Phone: (304) 343-3013

Email: aworthy@lawv.net

