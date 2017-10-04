Governor Jim Justice Appoints New Division of Juvenile Services Director

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A veteran investigator well-known in his community as a youth mentor will now oversee West Virginia’s juvenile justice agency, Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy announced Wednesday.

Governor Jim Justice has appointed William Marshall as Director of the Division of Juvenile Services, which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The Division of Juvenile Services pursues an important public safety mission while also providing programs and treatment for at-risk youth. Marshall will lead an agency with 10 residential facilities and 16 community-based Youth Reporting Centers. There are more than 530 juveniles in the care of the division, which continues to implement recently enacted reforms that aim to keep youths in their homes and communities instead of facilities.

“I would like to thank Governor Justice and Chief of Staff Hall for honoring me to lead the W.Va. Division of Juvenile Services,” Marshall said. “Working with youth and juvenile programs has been a passion of mine for many years. I look forward to leading the Division in assisting the residents in our facilities to greater things, to accomplish dreams and goals they once had to become successful West Virginians.”

Marshall repeatedly distinguished himself as an investigator throughout his quarter-century career with the West Virginia State Police. He earned commendations from the U.S. Department of Justice for his investigative work with the region’s federal fraud task force. He retired earlier this year from the State Police while commander of its Wood County detachment. He was later named Director of the department’s consolidated Corrections Investigations office.

Marshall is also a Wood County father of five. Sandy cited Marshall’s decades-long service as a mentor of youth in the Mid-Ohio Valley, including as an assistant basketball coach at Parkersburg South High School.

“During his time as Director of Corrections Investigations, everyone could see his love of working with the juveniles,” Sandy said. “He has extensive experience understanding the youth mindset, and where he will excel as Director of the Division of Juvenile Services is as a leader.”

