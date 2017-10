Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice will hold his final town hall meeting to talk about the road bond special election Friday morning in Bluefield.

The special election for the bond is Saturday.

The town hall will be at the Bluefield Area Arts Center in the Brainerd Gallery on the 3rd floor at 9:00 am.

The Arts Center is located at 500 Bland Street.

DOT Secretary Tom Smith will also join the governor for the discussion.

