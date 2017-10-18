Governor Announces Justice Assistance Grant Awards

Advertisement



CHARLESTON – Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,125,875 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to 36 projects statewide.

These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving West Virginia’s criminal justice system.

Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs. They are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The funding was awarded as follows:

BARBOUR

Barbour County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Philip Barbour High School.

Contact: Sheriff Philip Ferguson

Phone: (304) 457-2352

Email: pferguson@barbourcountywv.org

CABELL

Cabell County Commission $62,100.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Special Agent Jennifer Wilson

Phone: (304) 526-3693

Email: Jennifer.wilson@ic.fbi.gov

GREENBRIER

Greenbrier County Commission $20,700.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Mr. Brian Baker

Phone: (304) 667-3107

Email: charles.baker@greenbriercounty.net

HAMPSHIRE

Hampshire County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Hampshire County High School.

Contact: Ms. Denise Hott

Phone: (304) 822-3528

Email: dhott@k12.wv.us

HANCOCK

Hancock County Commission $36,000.00

Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) at Oak Glen High School and Weir High School.

Contact: Ms. Beth Vaughan

Phone: (304) 564-3911

Email: bvaughan@hancockcountywv.org

Hancock County Commission $41,400.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Ms. Beth Vaughan

Phone: (304) 564-3311

Email: bvaughan@hancockcountywv.org

HARRISON

City of Bridgeport $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridgeport High School.

Contact: Gina Jones

Phone: (304) 624-8705

Email: gjones@harrisoncountywv.com

City of Bridgeport $41,400.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Chief John Walker

Phone: (304) 842-8260

Email: jwalker@bridgeportwv.com

City of Clarksburg $18,000.00

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Contact: Lieutenant Jason B. Snider

Phone: (304) 624-1687

Email: jbsnider@harrco911.org

JACKSON

City of Ripley $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ripley High School.

Contact: Chief Jim Fridley

Phone: (304) 372-4711

Email: RLFridley@yahoo.com

City of Ravenswood $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ravenswood High School.

Contact: Chief Lance Morrison

Phone: (304) 273-0947

Email: chief@ravenswoodpolice.com

KANAWHA

City of South Charleston $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at South Charleston High School.

Contact: Chief Brad Rinehart

Phone: (304) 744-6903

Email: brinehart@scpolice.org

City of Charleston $62,100.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Lieutenant Mike Chapman

Phone: (304) 348-6814

Email: Mike.chapman@charlestonwvpolic.org

City of Dunbar $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Dunbar Middle School.

Contact: Chief Jess Bailes

Phone: (304) 766-0231

Email: dpdchiefbailes@gmail.com

City of Charleston $36,000.00

Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PRO) at Capital High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Contact: Sergeant Paul Perdue

Phone: (304) 348-6470

Email: paul.perdue@charlestonwvpolice.org

City of Nitro $18,000.00

These funds will be utilized to support a Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Nitro High School.

Contact: Patrolman Ray Blake II

Phone: (304) 755-0777

Email: npdblake@nitropolice.com

LEWIS

Lewis County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Lewis County High School.

Contact: Sergeant Michael Cayton

Phone: (304) 517-3272

Email: mcayton@lewiscountywv.org

LOGAN

Logan County Commission $41,400.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Sergeant Joey D. Lucas

Phone: (304) 752-1347

Email: logantask.force@yahoo.com

MARSHALL

Marshall County Commission $20,700.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Sergeant James A. Matthews Jr.

Phone: (304) 810-4214

Email: jmatthews@marshallcountywv.org

MERCER

City of Bluefield $41,400.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Sergeant J. S. McCarty

Phone: (304) 327-9342

Email: jeremy.s.mccarty@wvsp.gov

MINERAL

Mineral County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Frankfort High School.

Contact: Deputy Robin K. Jeffries

Phone: (304) 726-4767

Email: kam.jeffries@yahoo.com

MONROE

Monroe County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at James Monroe High School.

Contact: Mr. Shane Ashley

Phone: ( 304) 772-3096

Email: sashley@monroecountywv.net

OHIO

Ohio County Commission $41,400.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Sergeant Dave Drahos

Phone: (304) 234-6092

Email: ddrahos@whelingpd.com

Ohio County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Wheeling Park High School.

Contact: Sergeant Charles Kittle

Phone: (304)-234-3680

Email: ckittle@ohcoso.com

City of Wheeling $18,000.00

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridge Street Middle School.

Contact: Sergeant Donald Miller

Phone: (304) 780-4549

Email: dfmiller@wheelingpd.com

PUTNAM

Putnam County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Poca High School.

Contact: Sheriff Steve Deweese

Phone: (304) 586-0256

Email: sdeweese@putnamwv.org

Winfield Police Department $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Winfield High School.

Contact: Captain Kevin Young

Phone: (304) 586-9200

Email: kyoungwinfield@frontier.com

RALEIGH

City of Beckley Police Department $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Contact: Captain Jamel Corey

Phone: (304) 256-1717

Email: jcorey@beckleypd.com

City of Beckley $20,700.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Sergeant Robert R. Richards

Phone: (304)228-5190

Email: robert.r.richards@wvsp.gov

ROANE

Roane County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Roane County High School.

Contact: Sheriff L. Todd Cole

Phone: (304) 927-3410

Email: toddcole@sheriff.state.wv.us

UPSHUR

Upshur County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.

Contact: Ms. Jodie Akers

Phone: (304) 472-5480

Email: jakers@k12.wv.us

WETZEL

Wetzel County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Valley High School.

Contact: Sheriff Mike Koontz

Phone: (304) 455-2430

Email: wcsowv@yahoo.com

WOOD

City of Vienna $41,400.00

Funds will provide for officer salaries for a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Chief Mike Pifer

Phone: (304) 295-8563

Email: vpd147@viennapolice.com

City of Williamstown $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Williamstown High School.

Contact: Chief Shawn Graham

Phone: (304) 375-4935

Email: chiefgraham@suddenlinkmail.com

Wood County Commission $18,000.00

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Blennerhassett Middle School.

Contact: Toni Tiano

Phone: (304) 481-6409

Email: tianoknopp@suddenlink.net

STATEWIDE

West Virginia State Police $223,175.00

Funds will provide for officer overtime to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Contact: Captain Scott Dillon

Phone: (304) 766-5562

Email: Scott.t.dillon@wvsp.gov

