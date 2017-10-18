Governor Announces Justice Assistance Grant Awards

CHARLESTON – Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,125,875 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to 36 projects statewide.
These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving West Virginia’s criminal justice system.
Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs. They are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
The funding was awarded as follows:
BARBOUR
Barbour County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Philip Barbour High School.
Contact: Sheriff Philip Ferguson
Phone: (304) 457-2352
Email: pferguson@barbourcountywv.org
CABELL
Cabell County Commission $62,100.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Special Agent Jennifer Wilson
Phone: (304) 526-3693
Email: Jennifer.wilson@ic.fbi.gov
GREENBRIER
Greenbrier County Commission $20,700.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Mr. Brian Baker
Phone: (304) 667-3107
Email: charles.baker@greenbriercounty.net
HAMPSHIRE
Hampshire County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Hampshire County High School.
Contact: Ms. Denise Hott
Phone: (304) 822-3528
Email: dhott@k12.wv.us
HANCOCK
Hancock County Commission $36,000.00
Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) at Oak Glen High School and Weir High School.
Contact: Ms. Beth Vaughan
Phone: (304) 564-3911
Email: bvaughan@hancockcountywv.org
Hancock County Commission $41,400.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Ms. Beth Vaughan
Phone: (304) 564-3311
Email: bvaughan@hancockcountywv.org
HARRISON
City of Bridgeport $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridgeport High School.
Contact: Gina Jones
Phone: (304) 624-8705
Email: gjones@harrisoncountywv.com
City of Bridgeport $41,400.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Chief John Walker
Phone: (304) 842-8260
Email: jwalker@bridgeportwv.com
City of Clarksburg $18,000.00
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Robert C. Byrd High School.
Contact: Lieutenant Jason B. Snider
Phone: (304) 624-1687
Email: jbsnider@harrco911.org
JACKSON
City of Ripley $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ripley High School.
Contact: Chief Jim Fridley
Phone: (304) 372-4711
Email: RLFridley@yahoo.com
City of Ravenswood $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ravenswood High School.
Contact: Chief Lance Morrison
Phone: (304) 273-0947
Email: chief@ravenswoodpolice.com
KANAWHA
City of South Charleston $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at South Charleston High School.
Contact: Chief Brad Rinehart
Phone: (304) 744-6903
Email: brinehart@scpolice.org
City of Charleston $62,100.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Lieutenant Mike Chapman
Phone: (304) 348-6814
Email: Mike.chapman@charlestonwvpolic.org
City of Dunbar $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Dunbar Middle School.
Contact: Chief Jess Bailes
Phone: (304) 766-0231
Email: dpdchiefbailes@gmail.com
City of Charleston $36,000.00
Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PRO) at Capital High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
Contact: Sergeant Paul Perdue
Phone: (304) 348-6470
Email: paul.perdue@charlestonwvpolice.org
City of Nitro $18,000.00
These funds will be utilized to support a Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Nitro High School.
Contact: Patrolman Ray Blake II
Phone: (304) 755-0777
Email: npdblake@nitropolice.com
LEWIS
Lewis County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Lewis County High School.
Contact: Sergeant Michael Cayton
Phone: (304) 517-3272
Email: mcayton@lewiscountywv.org
LOGAN
Logan County Commission $41,400.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Sergeant Joey D. Lucas
Phone: (304) 752-1347
Email: logantask.force@yahoo.com
MARSHALL
Marshall County Commission $20,700.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Sergeant James A. Matthews Jr.
Phone: (304) 810-4214
Email: jmatthews@marshallcountywv.org
MERCER
City of Bluefield $41,400.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Sergeant J. S. McCarty
Phone: (304) 327-9342
Email: jeremy.s.mccarty@wvsp.gov
MINERAL
Mineral County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Frankfort High School.
Contact: Deputy Robin K. Jeffries
Phone: (304) 726-4767
Email: kam.jeffries@yahoo.com
MONROE
Monroe County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at James Monroe High School.
Contact: Mr. Shane Ashley
Phone: ( 304) 772-3096
Email: sashley@monroecountywv.net
OHIO
Ohio County Commission $41,400.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Sergeant Dave Drahos
Phone: (304) 234-6092
Email: ddrahos@whelingpd.com
Ohio County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Wheeling Park High School.
Contact: Sergeant Charles Kittle
Phone: (304)-234-3680
Email: ckittle@ohcoso.com
City of Wheeling $18,000.00
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridge Street Middle School.
Contact: Sergeant Donald Miller
Phone: (304) 780-4549
Email: dfmiller@wheelingpd.com
PUTNAM
Putnam County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Poca High School.
Contact: Sheriff Steve Deweese
Phone: (304) 586-0256
Email: sdeweese@putnamwv.org
Winfield Police Department $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Winfield High School.
Contact: Captain Kevin Young
Phone: (304) 586-9200
Email: kyoungwinfield@frontier.com
RALEIGH
City of Beckley Police Department $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Contact: Captain Jamel Corey
Phone: (304) 256-1717
Email: jcorey@beckleypd.com
City of Beckley $20,700.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Sergeant Robert R. Richards
Phone: (304)228-5190
Email: robert.r.richards@wvsp.gov
ROANE
Roane County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Roane County High School.
Contact: Sheriff L. Todd Cole
Phone: (304) 927-3410
Email: toddcole@sheriff.state.wv.us
UPSHUR
Upshur County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.
Contact: Ms. Jodie Akers
Phone: (304) 472-5480
Email: jakers@k12.wv.us
WETZEL
Wetzel County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Valley High School.
Contact: Sheriff Mike Koontz
Phone: (304) 455-2430
Email: wcsowv@yahoo.com
WOOD
City of Vienna $41,400.00
Funds will provide for officer salaries for a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Chief Mike Pifer
Phone: (304) 295-8563
Email: vpd147@viennapolice.com
City of Williamstown $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Williamstown High School.
Contact: Chief Shawn Graham
Phone: (304) 375-4935
Email: chiefgraham@suddenlinkmail.com
Wood County Commission $18,000.00
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Blennerhassett Middle School.
Contact: Toni Tiano
Phone: (304) 481-6409
Email: tianoknopp@suddenlink.net
STATEWIDE
West Virginia State Police $223,175.00
Funds will provide for officer overtime to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Contact: Captain Scott Dillon
Phone: (304) 766-5562
Email: Scott.t.dillon@wvsp.gov