    Governor Announces Justice Assistance Grant Awards

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 17, 2017, 21:27 pm

    CHARLESTON – Governor Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,125,875 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to 36 projects statewide.

    These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving West Virginia’s criminal justice system.

    Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.

    These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs. They are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

    The funding was awarded as follows:

    BARBOUR

    Barbour County Commission                                                                             $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Philip Barbour High School.

                Contact:        Sheriff Philip Ferguson

    Phone: (304) 457-2352

    Email:  pferguson@barbourcountywv.org

     

    CABELL

    Cabell County Commission                                                                                            $62,100.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                  

    Contact:        Special Agent Jennifer Wilson

    Phone: (304) 526-3693

    Email:  Jennifer.wilson@ic.fbi.gov

     

    GREENBRIER

    Greenbrier County Commission                                                                                    $20,700.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                 

    Contact:        Mr. Brian Baker

    Phone: (304) 667-3107

    Email:  charles.baker@greenbriercounty.net

     

    HAMPSHIRE

    Hampshire County Commission                                                                                   $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Hampshire County High School.

    Contact:        Ms. Denise Hott

    Phone: (304) 822-3528

    Email:  dhott@k12.wv.us

     

    HANCOCK

    Hancock County Commission                                                                                       $36,000.00

    Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) at Oak Glen High School and Weir High School.                   

    Contact:        Ms. Beth Vaughan

    Phone: (304) 564-3911

    Email:  bvaughan@hancockcountywv.org

     

    Hancock County Commission                                                                                       $41,400.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                 

    Contact:        Ms. Beth Vaughan

    Phone: (304) 564-3311

    Email:  bvaughan@hancockcountywv.org

     

    HARRISON

    City of Bridgeport                                                                                                              $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridgeport High School.

                Contact:        Gina Jones

    Phone: (304) 624-8705

    Email:   gjones@harrisoncountywv.com

     

    City of Bridgeport                                                                                                              $41,400.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                 

    Contact:        Chief John Walker

    Phone: (304) 842-8260

    Email:  jwalker@bridgeportwv.com

     

    City of Clarksburg                                                                                                             $18,000.00

    Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Robert C. Byrd High School.

    Contact:        Lieutenant Jason B. Snider

    Phone: (304) 624-1687

    Email:  jbsnider@harrco911.org

     

    JACKSON

    City of Ripley                                                                                                                       $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ripley High School.

    Contact:        Chief Jim Fridley

    Phone: (304) 372-4711

    Email:  RLFridley@yahoo.com

     

    City of Ravenswood                                                                                                         $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ravenswood High School.           

    Contact:        Chief Lance Morrison

    Phone: (304) 273-0947

    Email:  chief@ravenswoodpolice.com

     

    KANAWHA

    City of South Charleston                                                                                                 $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at South Charleston High School.

    Contact:        Chief Brad Rinehart

    Phone: (304) 744-6903

    Email:  brinehart@scpolice.org

     

    City of Charleston                                                                                                              $62,100.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                 

    Contact:        Lieutenant Mike Chapman

    Phone: (304) 348-6814

    Email:  Mike.chapman@charlestonwvpolic.org

     

    City of Dunbar                                                                                                                    $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Dunbar Middle School.

    Contact:        Chief Jess Bailes

    Phone: (304) 766-0231

    Email:  dpdchiefbailes@gmail.com

     

    City of Charleston                                                                                                              $36,000.00

    Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PRO) at Capital High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.                      

    Contact:        Sergeant Paul Perdue

    Phone: (304) 348-6470

    Email: paul.perdue@charlestonwvpolice.org

     

    City of Nitro                                                                                                                         $18,000.00

    These funds will be utilized to support a Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Nitro High School.                     

    Contact:        Patrolman Ray Blake II

    Phone: (304) 755-0777

    Email:  npdblake@nitropolice.com

     

    LEWIS

    Lewis County Commission                                                                                             $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Lewis County High School.            

    Contact:        Sergeant Michael Cayton

    Phone: (304) 517-3272

    Email: mcayton@lewiscountywv.org

     

    LOGAN

    Logan County Commission                                                                                            $41,400.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                 

    Contact:        Sergeant Joey D. Lucas

    Phone: (304) 752-1347

    Email:  logantask.force@yahoo.com

     

    MARSHALL

    Marshall County Commission                                                                                        $20,700.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                 

    Contact:        Sergeant James A. Matthews Jr.

    Phone: (304) 810-4214

    Email:  jmatthews@marshallcountywv.org

     

    MERCER

    City of Bluefield                                                                                                                  $41,400.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                 

    Contact:        Sergeant J. S. McCarty

    Phone: (304) 327-9342

    Email:  jeremy.s.mccarty@wvsp.gov

     

    MINERAL

    Mineral County Commission                                                                                          $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Frankfort High School.     

    Contact:        Deputy Robin K. Jeffries

    Phone: (304) 726-4767

    Email:  kam.jeffries@yahoo.com

     

    MONROE

    Monroe County Commission                                                                                          $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at James Monroe High School.

    Contact:        Mr. Shane Ashley

    Phone: ( 304) 772-3096

    Email:  sashley@monroecountywv.net

     

    OHIO

    Ohio County Commission                                                                                               $41,400.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

    Contact:        Sergeant Dave Drahos

    Phone: (304) 234-6092

    Email:  ddrahos@whelingpd.com

     

    Ohio County Commission                                                                                           $18,000.00

    Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Wheeling Park High School.

    Contact:        Sergeant Charles Kittle

                            Phone: (304)-234-3680

    Email: ckittle@ohcoso.com

     

    City of Wheeling                                                                                                                 $18,000.00

    Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridge Street Middle School.

    Contact:        Sergeant Donald Miller

    Phone: (304) 780-4549

    Email:  dfmiller@wheelingpd.com

     

    PUTNAM

    Putnam County Commission                                                                                         $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Poca High School.

                Contact:        Sheriff Steve Deweese

    Phone: (304) 586-0256

    Email: sdeweese@putnamwv.org

     

    Winfield Police Department                                                                                            $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Winfield High School.

    Contact:        Captain Kevin Young

    Phone: (304) 586-9200

    Email: kyoungwinfield@frontier.com

     

    RALEIGH

    City of Beckley Police Department                                                                               $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Woodrow Wilson High School.

    Contact:        Captain Jamel Corey

    Phone: (304) 256-1717

    Email:  jcorey@beckleypd.com

     

    City of Beckley                                                                                                                   $20,700.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

    Contact:        Sergeant Robert R. Richards

                            Phone: (304)228-5190

    Email: robert.r.richards@wvsp.gov

     

    ROANE

    Roane County Commission                                                                                            $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Roane County High School.

    Contact:        Sheriff L. Todd Cole

    Phone: (304) 927-3410

    Email: toddcole@sheriff.state.wv.us

     

    UPSHUR

    Upshur County Commission                                                                                          $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.                     

    Contact:        Ms. Jodie Akers

    Phone: (304) 472-5480

    Email:  jakers@k12.wv.us

     

    WETZEL

    Wetzel County Commission                                                                                           $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Valley High School.

    Contact:        Sheriff Mike Koontz

    Phone: (304) 455-2430

    Email: wcsowv@yahoo.com

     

    WOOD

    City of Vienna                                                                                                                     $41,400.00

    Funds will provide for officer salaries for a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

    Contact:        Chief Mike Pifer

    Phone: (304) 295-8563

    Email:  vpd147@viennapolice.com

     

    City of Williamstown                                                                                                         $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Williamstown High School.           

    Contact:        Chief Shawn Graham

    Phone: (304) 375-4935

    Email:   chiefgraham@suddenlinkmail.com

     

    Wood County Commission                                                                                            $18,000.00

    Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Blennerhassett Middle School.

    Contact:        Toni Tiano

    Phone: (304) 481-6409

    Email:  tianoknopp@suddenlink.net

     

    STATEWIDE

                                                               

    West Virginia State Police                                                                                               $223,175.00

    Funds will provide for officer overtime to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.                  

    Contact:        Captain Scott Dillon

    Phone: (304) 766-5562

    Email:  Scott.t.dillon@wvsp.gov

