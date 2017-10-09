Gov. Justice issues statement on repeal of Power Plan rule

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement Monday in response to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s announcement that he will move to repeal a rule put in place by the Obama Administration that limits greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants.

“This is great news for our state and the coal industry,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Coal has been steadily recovering, we’ve seen an upturn in severance taxes and this decision will clearly help put our coal miners back to work.

“President Trump promised me he was going to take care of our miners and he is doing just that,” Gov. Justice added. “We are pleased that the director of the EPA is taking these steps to repeal the current rule.”

