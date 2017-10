Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice will be in Fayette County Thursday for a Town Hall Meeting to talk about the Roads to Prosperity Bond Referendum.

The meeting is open to the public.

It will be at Smokey’s Steakhouse at Adventures on the Gorge at noon.

Smokey’s is located at 1 Ames Height Road in Lansing.

Related

Comments

comments