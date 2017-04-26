Gov. Justice calling lawmakers back to resolve budget

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
CHARLESTON– Gov. Jim Justice says he’s calling the Legislature back to a special session next week to resolve their budget disagreement.

The Democratic governor two weeks ago vetoed the $4.1 billion general revenue spending plan approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, saying it cut too much state funding from education and from health care for poor West Virginians.

Justice says that after various talks recently, he thinks they are “on a pathway to pass a budget that’s really special.”

He told reporters Wednesday he’s calling the lawmakers back May 4 and he believes they will end up with some modest additional cuts beyond his proposal, lower personal income taxes almost 20 percent, raise the sales tax rate 1 percent and include some form of a “very, very modest” tax on business.

