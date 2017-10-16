Gov. Justice appoints Ronceverte minister, delegate to State Senate seat

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Gov. Jim Justice today has appointed Delegate Stephen Baldwin of Ronceverte to the State Senate seat in District 10, representing Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties. The vacancy was created earlier this month when former Sen. Ron Miller resigned to accept the position of Agriculture Liaison for the Justice Administration.

Baldwin was elected to the House of Delegates in 2016 representing District 42 (Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties). A minister at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, he and his wife, Kerry, have one son, Harrison.

“Service is my life’s calling,” Baldwin said. “While this wasn’t something I saw coming, I agreed to serve because I can help. I’m honored and humbled to be asked. I want to get to know folks, listen to their stories, and make a positive impact. Thanks to Gov. Justice for appointing me and trusting me to serve the people faithfully.”

