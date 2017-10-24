Gov issues emergency call in West Virginia fire

Advertisement



PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on a fire at a former warehouse in Parkersburg, West Virginia

4:30 p.m.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in a county where a fire at an old warehouse continues to smolder.

The governor says in a news release that poor air quality around the former Ames plant in Parkersburg contributed to the declaration, which allows essential emergency resources to continue without interruption in battling the fire.

The declaration will run for 30 days unless Justice terminates or extends it.

The main fire at the 420,000-square-foot warehouse was extinguished Saturday. Rainfall on Monday helped with other hot spots although the smoke intensified Monday and remained close to the ground.

The plant, which closed in 2005, was being used to store recyclable plastics.

Residents near the plant were urged to remain indoors if possible.

9:30 a.m.

Public schools are closed in a West Virginia county where a fire in an old warehouse continues to smolder.

Rain was forecast Monday in Parkersburg, where the former Ames tool plant caught fire on Saturday.

The weather forecast and concerns over smoke prompted officials to call off classes in Wood County. West Virginia University at Parkersburg also closed its main campus Monday.

Lubeck Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Stewart told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that firefighters from 31 departments from West Virginia and Ohio responded. Officials said the main fire was put out Saturday but some hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported, although Camden Clark Hospital spokesman Roger Lockhart says a few people sought treatment for breathing issues due to the smoke.

