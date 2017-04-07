Gorsuch to be sworn in Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court says Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as the 113th justice on Monday in separate ceremonies at the court and the White House.

Justices take two oaths, one required by the Constitution and the other set by federal law.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch in a private ceremony in the justices’ conference room at 9 a.m.

Later Monday, Justice Anthony Kennedy will ask his former law clerk and new colleague to take the second oath in a public ceremony at the White House. The court did not give a time for the White House event.

Gorsuch will officially be a member of the court once he takes the two oaths.

