Golden Corral Brings Hundreds of Jobs to Raleigh County

Advertisement



Golden Corral is officially opening its doors in Beckley this Thursday.

After refurbishing an old building for the last year, a new buffet will be serving residents in Raleigh county, every day of the week.

“It’s just remarkable. It’s a great thing. That’s what prosperity is all about. New jobs. Good opportunities. New businesses. We just couldn’t be more excited. This is probably my third or fourth ribbon-cutting ceremony this month. It’s just exciting,” Honorable Rob Rappold, the Mayor of Beckley, told us.

On Wednesday morning, company executives as well as Raleigh County officials, celebrated the occasion.

With the opening of this new restaurant in Beckley, hundreds of residents from the area had a chance at a new job opportunity.

Golden Corral has hired 232 new employees, and they’re all from Southern West Virginia.

“It’s absolutely amazing any time you can bring somebody in. The best thing about Golden Corral is it doesn’t matter about your experience. If you have experience, great. If you don’t, as long as you have a smile, and you show up on time, and you have a great attitude, then we will train you for the rest,” Steve Hamilton, the Beckley Manager for Golden Corral, said.

This restaurant is now the 489th Golden Corral in the United States, and is not only bringing great food, but great jobs, to Beckley.

Golden Corral will be open to the public on Thursday, October 26 at 9:30 a.m. The restaurant is located at 1320 N Eisenhower Drive.

Related

Comments

comments