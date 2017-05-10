Glade Springs Resort: 2nd Annual Community Sale

Attention all yard sale enthusiasts– the Glade Springs Resort will be holding their 2nd Annual Community Sale on Saturday, May 13th from 9am-1pm.

All proceeds from the $5.00 admission will be donated to Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center serving Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming counties. Early bird admission of $15.00 will get

you in the door one hour earlier at 8am.

Once a year Glade residents have one chance to sell their treasures, so be sure to come on out, find some great bargains and support the essential work that Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center provides to every family in the three counties they serve.

