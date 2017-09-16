Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Here’s a look at week four match ups Shady Spring vs. Independence.
SportsSports News
Game Of The Week: Shady Spring @ Independence
By Paloma VillicanaSep 16, 2017, 00:33 am12
Previous PostHigh School Football Week 4 Scoreboard Next PostWeek 4 Highlights: Bluefield @ Greenbrier East
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More