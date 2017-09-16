Game Of The Week: Shady Spring @ Independence

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Paloma VillicanaBy Sep 16, 2017, 00:33 am

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Here’s a look at week four match ups Shady Spring vs. Independence.

