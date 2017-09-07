Game of the Week Preview: Bluefield

Advertisement



Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Beavers are undefeated so far this season with two wins against big rivals, Graham and Princeton. With a 62-0 performance against Princeton last week, the Beavers are feeling confident going up against Woodrow Wilson this Friday night. The chemistry and communication on the team has improved since last season (4-6) and the beavers hope to continue their winning streak.

