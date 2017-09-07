WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Game of the Week Preview: Bluefield
SportsSports News

Game of the Week Preview: Bluefield

Paloma VillicanaBy Sep 07, 2017, 00:52 am

1
0
Advertisement

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Beavers are undefeated so far this season with two wins against big rivals, Graham and Princeton. With a 62-0 performance against Princeton last week, the Beavers are feeling confident going up against Woodrow Wilson this Friday night. The chemistry and communication on the team has improved since last season (4-6) and the beavers hope to continue their winning streak.

Comments

comments

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives