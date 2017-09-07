Athens, WV (WOAY) – Head football coach, Paul Price, discusses his thoughts on last weeks lost against West Virginia Wesleyan (23-18). Plus, he also mentions areas on the team that need improvement heading into a rivalry game on Thursday night against Charleston.
Game 2 Preview: Concord @ Charleston
By Paloma VillicanaSep 07, 2017, 00:58 am2
