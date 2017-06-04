WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Funeral Held for West Virginia Officer Killed During Pursuit

Jun 04, 2017

BLUEFIELD– More than 100 police officers from West Virginia and Virginia were among the mourners at a funeral for an officer who was killed while pursuing a drunken driving suspect.

Media outlets report the funeral for Bluefield Lt. Aaron Crook was held Saturday at the Brushfork National Guard Armory.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told those gathered that Crook’s daily work showed a “quiet, dogged determination to stand up for good.”

He says Crook “did not hesitate to walk straight into danger to help a fellow officer.”

Crook died last Tuesday. The 32-year-old had been with the department since 2008. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A suspect in the pursuit, 27-year-old Morgan Smith Walker of Princeton, was arrested on multiple charges including DUI causing death with reckless disregard.

