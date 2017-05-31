Funeral Arrangements for Bluefield Police Officer Announced

Visitation for Lt. Crook will take place Friday June 2nd, 2017 from 5:00- 8:00 pm at Brushfork National Guard Armory in Bluefield, WV. Funeral services will be Saturday June 3rd at 11:00 am, at Brushfork National Guard Armory. Burial will take place at Restwood Memorial Park in Hinton , WV.

