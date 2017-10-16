Frost Advisory for much of the area tonight and tomorrow morning

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY) – The sun will come out this afternoon, but it won’t warm us up very much.

Temperatures will only be in the mid-50s for today.

Tonight, get ready for much cooler temperatures! We will have morning lows in the 30s! A very cold start to our day tomorrow.

There is a frost advisory for Fayette, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Tazewell counties starting tonight into tomorrow morning. Cover up your plants tonight.

But as quick as the cold temperatures come, they quickly go.

By tomorrow afternoon, we will back up in the 60s and we will continue the warming trend into this weekend.

Our highs for Bridge Day will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

-Meteorologist Alysa Carsley

