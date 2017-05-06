Frontier Has Increased Internet Speeds in West Virginia

The West Virginia Attorney General’s office says Frontier Communications has increased internet speeds for more than one-third of nearly 28,000 customers covered by the settlement to resolve complaints over slow service.

The December 2015 agreement requires frontier to make at least $150 million in capital expenditures over three years to increase internet speeds.

According to the Attorney General, Frontier has spent almost $73 million so far, and reports increasing internet speeds to over 9,000 customers.

Customers paying for high-speed service have complained they frequently received slow speeds.

Frontier has agreed to temporarily reduce monthly rates to $9.99 for over 27,000 customers until download speeds increase, which will save those customers $10 to $20 a month.

