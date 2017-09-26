Free Pumpkin Pie Latte at Sheetz Friday for National Coffee Day

Advertisement



ALTOONA, PA (NEWS RELEASE) — Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for 65 years, will celebrate National Coffee Day on Friday, September 29, 2017 with a free Pumpkin Pie Latte to all customers who order through the Sheetz app. This promotion is valid at all Sheetz locations for one day only on Friday, September 29, 2017.

Hand crafted by trained baristas, the Pumpkin Pie Latte is part of Sheetz Bros. broad premium coffee offerings which includes a full line of cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more. Sheetz Bros. coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store.

The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices, is built to power you through your Sheetz run, allowing customer to find their closest Sheetz store, add their MySheetz Card®, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more. To learn more about Sheetz app, please visit www.sheetz.com/app.

Related

Comments

comments